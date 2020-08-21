Roma want Napoli defender to partner Smalling

Roma are still trying to acquire Chris Smalling from Manchester United and they are also planning to sign Nikola Maksimovic from Napoli to partner the Englishman.

The Giallorossi initially had trouble purchasing the 30-year-old outright from the Red Devils but they might be in a better position to complete a deal now under new owner Dan Friedkin.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma coach Paulo Fonseca wants Smalling to lead the Giallorossi defence again and he would like Maksimovic to partner him at the back for the 2020/21 season.

The 28-year-old Serbian international struggled for regular playing time at Napoli under coaches Maurizio Sarri and Carlo Ancelotti but he featured more regularly in the 2019/20 campaign under the guidance of Gennaro Gattuso.

Smalling played in 37 competitive matches for the Giallorossi throughout 2019/20 and scored three goals. Meanwhile, Maksimovic played 28 times during the season and featured in the Partenopei’s Coppa Italia victory in June.