Scaroni: Bayern Munich must be AC Milan’s inspiration

AC Milan President Paolo Scaroni believes that Bayern Munich should be the club’s inspiration as they move closer to finalising plans for a new stadium and a move away from the iconic Stadio San Siro.

The new facility, which will be situated only a stones throw from their current home, is expected to ready in time for the beginning of the 2022/23 Serie A season.

“They must be our model of inspiration and I think [Ivan] Gazidis thinks so too,” Scaroni said in an interview with Milan TV. “Let’s not forget the role the new stadium played in Bayern’s successes,”

“Each year this stadium collects €100 million, while our San Siro with Milan does not reach €40m.”

“So imagining a Milan with €60-70m more every year opens up horizons for us to go back to being the Milan that fans have been waiting a long time for.”

The Rossoneri, who will share the new facility with rivals Inter, have agreed on planning terms for the project with the municipality and will reportedly select a contractor to carry out the building work in the coming weeks.