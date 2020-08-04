Serie A 2019/20 Player of the Season

Papu Gomez is an example of a player that gets better with age like a fine wine and in the 2019/20 campaign he led Atalanta to another season of Champions League football, as La Dea scored goals for fun.

Before Gian Piero Gasperini became coach of La Dea, Gomez was a winger but he was converted into a support striker under the former Genoa tactician, and in 2019/20, he started to play deeper than usual and would happily control the play from any part of the pitch.

Despite his forays dropping back, this did not impact on his involvement in Atalanta’s goals and he scored seven times, as well as providing the most assists in Serie A for the season with 16.

A key part of Gasperini’s Atalanta, and Forza Italian Football’s 2019/20 Serie A Player of the Season.