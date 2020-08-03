Serie A 2019/20: Top 10 Matches

The 2019/20 Serie A season was the longest in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic but there were still some exciting moments under the circumstances.
Commencing on August 24, 2019 and concluding on August 2, 2020, the Italian league was once again won by Juventus, but the likes of Inter, Atalanta, and Lazio did threaten to break their hegemony and there were some great games played along the way which added to the drama.
Here are Forza Italian Football’s Top 10 Serie A Matches for 2019/20.
Fiorentina 3-4 Napoli (Round 1)
There was euphoria in Florence as Italian-American businessman Rocco Commisso had purchased the club in the summer, and in just the second match of the 2019/20 season, the Gigliati and Partenopei played out a seven-goal thriller.
Erick Pulgar gave Fiorentina the lead after 10 minutes from the penalty spot after Piotr Zielinski was adjudged to have committed a handball. Dries Mertens equalised in the 38th minute with a curling strike, and he cheekily won a penalty four minutes later, which Lorenzo Insigne converted.
Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic made it 2-2 seven minutes into the second half with a header but a low strike from Jose Callejon reinstated Napoli’s lead.
Kevin-Prince Boateng made it 3-3 with low strike of his own but Insigne scored the winner in the 67th minute with a rare header.