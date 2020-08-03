Serie A 2019/20: Top 10 Matches

The 2019/20 Serie A season was the longest in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic but there were still some exciting moments under the circumstances.

Commencing on August 24, 2019 and concluding on August 2, 2020, the Italian league was once again won by Juventus, but the likes of Inter, Atalanta, and Lazio did threaten to break their hegemony and there were some great games played along the way which added to the drama.

Here are Forza Italian Football’s Top 10 Serie A Matches for 2019/20.