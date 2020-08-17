Serie A back in Europa League/UEFA Cup final after 21 years

It may have taken 21 years but Italy and Serie A once again have a team in the Europe League/UEFA Cup final after Inter made short work of Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday.

Antonio Conte’s men made no mistake in steamrolling the Ukrainian giants 5-0, with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez netting braces to go along with a Danilo D’Ambrosio header.

Inter will now play Sevilla at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne on August 21, which is great news for Serie A given it brings an end to a long run without a finalist in the competition.

The last Italian side to feature in the final were Parma back in 1999, when the Europe League was still called the UEFA Cup.

That day saw Alberto Malesani’s side ran out 3-0 winners over Marseille at the Luzhniki Stadium thanks to goals by Hernan Crespo, Paolo Vanoli and Enrico Chiesa .

No doubt Inter fans will be hoping for a repeat come Friday as Inter look to bring the trophy back to Italy for the first time this century.