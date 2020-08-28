Serie A fixtures to be released on September 2

Serie A’s 2020/21 fixtures will be made official on Wednesday, September 2.

The season is expected to kick off on the weekend of September 19, though that is yet to be confirmed.

“Lega Serie A will announce the fixtures for the coming 2020/2021 Serie A TIM season on Wednesday 2 September at noon,” said an official statement on Friday afternoon.

“You can watch the event live on Lega Serie A website, on Lega Serie A social media and on Lega Serie A Youtube Channel.”