Serie A Player of the Week | Round 38

Two early goals against Hellas Verona from Antonio Sanabria eased Genoa’s relegation fears on Sunday night in Serie A and secured the Player of the Week award for the last matchday of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Grifone started the match just one point ahead of Lecce in the Serie A standings, but had a 3-0 lead before half time, Cristian Romero heading a third, to ensure that they were always in control of their survival hopes.

On 13 minutes the Paraguayan international went unmarked in the Gialloblu penalty box to meet a cross from Lukas Lerager on the right wing with a powerful diving header, to help reduce any nerves within the hosts playing staff.

Just 12 minutes later Sanabria went unnoticed once more, when Goran Pandev slipped the ball to the striker between two Verona defenders, who controlled the ball first time and slotted into the net.