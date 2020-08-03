Serie A Player of the Week | Round 38

Serie A Player of the Week | Round 38
Kevin Pogorzelski Date: 3rd August 2020 at 2:38pm
Written by:

Two early goals against from eased ’s relegation fears on Sunday night in and secured the Player of the Week award for the last matchday of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Grifone started the match just one point ahead of in the Serie A standings, but had a 3-0 lead before half time, Cristian Romero heading a third, to ensure that they were always in control of their survival hopes.

On 13 minutes the Paraguayan international went unmarked in the Gialloblu penalty box to meet a cross from on the right wing with a powerful diving header, to help reduce any nerves within the hosts playing staff.

Just 12 minutes later Sanabria went unnoticed once more, when slipped the ball to the striker between two Verona defenders, who controlled the ball first time and slotted into the net.

 

Related articles