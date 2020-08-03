Serie A Team of the Week | Round 38

Juventus ended the season with a defeat, losing 3-1 to Roma, while Inter defeated 2-0 away to Atalanta.

Napoli won 3-1 against Lazio, AC Milan triumphed 3-0 against Cagliari, and Sassuolo lost 1-0 to Udinese.

Elsewhere, Genoa put three past Hellas Verona without reply and Parma beat Lecce 4-3 to send the Salentini down to Serie B.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 38 of the 2019/20 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Juan Musso – Udinese (4 Team of the Week appearances)

Got his 14th clean sheet for the season, making lots of superb saves against one of Italy’s most exciting teams.

Danilo D’Ambrosio – Inter (2 apps)

Operated as a right wing-back in this game and he still managed to score his second goal in as many games. Was rarely troubled by his Atalanta opponent Robin Gosens.

Matteo Gabbia – AC Milan

The Rossoneri starlet has been deputising for the injured Alessio Romagnoli and the additional game time has increased his confidence. Cagliari attackers Gaston Pereiro and Giovanni Simeone struggled to get past him.

Ashley Young – Inter (2 apps)

Impressed in both phases of the game and he doubled the Nerazzurri’s lead with a splendid goal from outside of the box.

Samu Castillejo – AC Milan (2 apps)

Made a return to the starting line-up and got involved in the goals. Assisted in the second Rossoneri goal which was scored by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and then scored the third from a Giacomo Bonaventura pass.

Erick Pulgar – Fiorentina (2 apps)

Turned the game in the Gigliati’s favour in the latter stages, assisting for Christian Kouame and then converting a penalty in stoppage time.

Lukas Lerager – Genoa

Had a fine game in midfield and he supplied the cross for Antonio Sanabria to score the opener against Hellas Verona.

Antonino Barilla – Parma

Ran tirelessly for the whole game, covering lots of ground, and he provided two assists in the second half.

Diego Perotti – Roma

The Argentine was involved in all three Giallorossi goals; his corner supplied the equaliser for Nikola Kalinic and he then scored twice.

Antonio Sanabria – Genoa

His brace made the difference as the Grifone sealed their Serie A safety. The first goal was a diving header and he ran onto a Goran Pandev pass to notch his second.

Dries Mertens – Napoli (4 apps)

Had a hand in all three Partenopei goals. Assisted for Fabian Ruiz, won the penalty that resulted in the second goal, and his pass found Matteo Politano for the third.