Serie B promotion and relegation spots decided

Spezia, Pordenone, Cittadella, Chievo, Empoli and Frosinone have all qualified for the Serie B promotion play-offs, while Pescara and Perugia will face-off to avoid relegation to Serie C.

Benevento and Crotone entered Friday’s matches having already secured promotion to Serie A, but there was still lots to play for several clubs on the final matchday of the season.

Frosinone’s 1-1 draw with Pisa was enough to secure the final spot in the promotion play-off, while Empoli booked their spot via a 2-0 win over already relegated Livorno.

Although Empoli, Frosinone and Pisa finished level on 54 points, Pisa were the odd club out due to head-to-head points between the three clubs. Spezia and Pordenone enter the play-offs from the semi-final stage having finished third and fourth respectively, while Cittadella and Chievo landed in the final two spots.

At the other end of the table Cosenza avoided the play-outs thanks to a 3-1 win over Juve Stabia, with Perugia’s 3-1 defeat to Venezia and Pescara’s 1-0 loss to Chievo pushing those two clubs into the play-out spots.

That means one of the two will join Trapani, Juve Stabia and Livorno who were all relegated to Serie C.

However Trapani’s position remains up in the air as they have appealed their two-point deduction handed down for financial irregularities. Should the appeal be accepted Trapani would be safe, Cosenza would play Perugia in the play-out with Pescara relegated to Serie C.

That decision will be announced August 6 – a day before the play-outs begin.

Preliminary Play-off Round

August 4 – Chievo v Empoli

August 5 – Cittadella v Frosinone

Play-off Semi-finals

August 8 – Chievo/Empoli v Spezia

August 9 – Cittadella/Frosinone v Pordenone

Play-off Finals

August 16 – SF2 Winner v SF1 Winner

August 20 – SF1 Winner v SF2 Winner

Relegation Play-Out

August 7 – Pescara v Perugia

August 14 – Perugia v Pescara