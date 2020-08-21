Sevilla v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter take on Sevilla in the 2020 Europa League final looking for their first trophy since 2011 since they win the treble.

Romelu Lukaku will be a key figure for the Nerazzurri as he has scored in each of his last seven matches for the club, as well as the last 10 in the Europa League.

Both Antonio Conte and Julen Lopetegui are playing in their first European final as coaches, and both with Sevilla competing in their sixth Europa League final in the last 15 years.

Sevilla: Bounou; Jesus Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Reguilon; Banega, Fernando, Jordan; Suso, De Jong, Ocampos

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni; D’Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Young; Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez