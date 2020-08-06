Sevilla v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Roma must get past Europa League stalwarts Sevilla to progress to the quarter-finals in a single-leg tie in Duisburg on Thursday.

The Giallorossi know that going all the way in European football’s secondary competition is their only route to Champions League football next season, but the Spanish five-time winners stand in their way.

Both sides ended their domestic campaigns in excellent form; Roma finished fifth in Serie A after winning seven matches in an eight-game unbeaten run, and Sevilla clinched fourth place after going 15 matches without defeat.

Jordan Veretout is suspended for the capital club, while Lorenzo Pellegrini’s involvement is in doubt after he fractured his nose in the final home game of the season against Fiorentina.

They must also make do without influential defender Chris Smalling, who has returned to parent club Manchester United after his loan spell ended.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides, but Sevilla knocked Roma’s city rivals Lazio out of the competition at the last 32 stage last season.

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Reguilon; Fernando, Banega, Jordan; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Suso

Roma: Pau Lopez; Mancini, Ibanez, Kolarov; Bruno Peres, Cristante, Diawara, Spinazzola; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko