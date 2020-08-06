Silva closing in on Lazio move

Lazio are confident of landing David Silva on a free transfer with reports suggesting Inter Miami have pulled out of the race to land the Spaniard.

The 34-year-old is currently preparing for Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Friday, but he’s already stated he will leave the English giants at the end of the campaign.

As a result Lazio have stepped up in an attempt to bring Silva to the Stadio Olimpico, and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the two sides are inching closer to an agreement.

The Aquile have been aided by the fact that the midfielder isn’t interested in joining MLS side Inter Miami, while Valencia aren’t keen to bring him back.

That leaves Lazio as the favourite to secure Silva, who is currently asking for €5 million a season while the Aquile are pushing for €3.5m plus bonuses that would push it to €4m.

The capital club are also ready to offer the Spaniard an apartment in the heart of Rome and a private jet that would allow him to visit his family in Spain.

While it’s unclear what the timeline is on Silva’s decision, though Corriere dello Sport reports that could come as soon as Sunday.