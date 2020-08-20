Spezia hold off Frosinone to earn first Serie A promotion

Spezia will feature in their first Serie A campaign next season after getting the best of Frosinone in their Serie B playoff.

The Aquilotti fell 1-0 to Frosinone in Thursday’s second leg, but it was enough to seal their spot in the top flight after securing a 1-0 victory last Saturday.

With Spezia entering the playoff as the higher seed thanks to a third place finish compared to Frosinone’s eighth, the level score on aggregate was enough to see the Ligurian side through.

Thursday’s second leg saw just one goal scored by the away side. Camillo Ciano pieced out Marcus Rohden with a back-heel pass and the latter did enough to fire it past Simone Scuffet.

However from there Vincenzo Italiano’s side kept their nerve and kept Frosinone at bay, meaning Spezia will join Benevento and Crotone in next season’s Serie A.