Talks between AC Milan and Ibrahimovic continue to drag

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future with AC Milan remains up in the air as reports suggest the two sides have yet to finalize a new contract.

The Rossoneri will begin training at Milanello for the new season next week, but it remains unclear whether the Swede will be part of proceedings.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Ibrahimovic is asking for €7.5 million a season, while Milan’s offer is that of €5m plus bonuses that would allow the Swede to make up to €6m.

As a result a new meeting between the two parties is set for Tuesday, with the Rossoneri keen to wrap up proceedings as quickly as possible.

The club are hoping Ibrahimovic will lower his demands as they have no intention of raising their offer at this time.

Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan in January after his contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy of MLS expired, netting 11 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.