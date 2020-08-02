The final Serie A 2019/20 standings

The 2019/20 Serie A season is over with the Scudetto, European places and relegation spots all decided.

It was the longest Italian football campaign in history which ran from August 24, 2019 until August 20, 2020, due to the enforced coronavirus break.

As is almost customary at this point, Juventus won the title with Inter, Atalanta and Lazio taking the Champions League qualification spots. Roma, AC Milan and Napoli will take part in next season’s Europa League.

At the bottom of the table, SPAL and Brescia will be joined in Serie B by Lecce next season.