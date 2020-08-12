Tonali wants Inter despite Juventus and AC Milan interest

Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali is hopeful that he will be playing under the tutelage of Antonio Conte when the new Serie A season gets under way in September, as Inter have emerged as his chosen destination.

Tonali is considered one of the brightest young talents in Italy and proved to be a shining light in what was a bleak season for the Leonessa as they were relegated from Serie A in 2019/20.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Tonali is convinced that the Nerazzurri are the team for him and all that stands in his way are the terms of a deal between the two clubs.

Reports suggest Brescia owner Massimo Cellino would be open to an initial loan with Inter having the obligation to buy the 20-year-old upon its conclusion.

It’s believed that under the terms of the proposed deal the Nerazzurri would need to pay an initial €10 million fee upfront and then another €25m in the summer of 2021.

The news comes amid speculation that AC Milan and Juventus are both considering making one last approach for the Italian midfielder.