Torino confirm Giampaolo appointment

Marco Giampaolo has been appointed as Torino’s new coach ahead of the 2020/21 Serie A season.

The former AC Milan boss has been out of work since he was relieved of his duties at the Stadio San Siro in October 2019, when he had won just three of his seven games in charge.

“I’m enthusiastic and happy,” the coach said as he was confirmed as Toro’s new boss on Friday afternoon.



The 53-year-old Italian, who was born in Switzerland, had impressed during spells with Empoli and Sampdoria between 2015 and 2019, earning him the role at Milan.

Torino suffered a disappointing 2019/20 season, ending the campaign in 16th place and just five points clear of relegation.