Udinese midfielder wants France return despite Atalanta and Inter interest

Despite reportedly being a transfer target for Atalanta and Inter, Seko Fofana wants to return to France and join Lens after four seasons with Udinese.

The Ivorian international was born in France and he has not played in Ligue 1 since he was at Bastia in 2015/16, but is believed to be keen to leave Serie A.

“I am very interested in Lens,” Fofana told L’Equipe. “I have already spoken to the directors, and certain players, my ex-teammates in Corsica.

“It is a humble project and I did not have any hesitation. Although there have been many other offers, I asked myself what I really wanted and that is to return to France.

“I have chosen Lens and I want to be there for the first league game against Nice on August 23.”

Fofana played 32 Serie A matches in 2019/20, scoring three goals including the winner for Udinese in their 2-1 victory over Juventus in Round 35.