Valencia in talks with AC Milan goalkeeper

AC Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina could be set for a return to Spain with news that the veteran is in talks with Valencia.

The 37-year-old has served as a backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma since joining the Rossoneri on a free transfer in the summer of 2018, featuring in just 13 matches over that time.

As a result Reina spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa in a bid for more playing time, helping the English side avoid relegation, but it wasn’t enough to secure a permanent move.

Sky Sport Italia reports the Spaniard is going to be on the move once again as Valencia have emerged as the likely landing spot.

Valencia are expected to say goodbye to Jasper Cillessen, who is linked with a return to Ajax, and as a result they view Reina as the perfect replacement.

Reina, who turns 38 at the end of August, made 12 appearances for Aston Villa last season.