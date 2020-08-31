Vidal in talks to terminate deal with Barcelona as Inter wait in the wings

Inter coach Antonio Conte could have Arturo Vidal at his disposal in the near future with reports the Chilean is in talks to terminate his deal with Barcelona.

The Italian has never hidden his admiration for the 33-year-old, though the Nerazzurri were unable to finalize a deal last summer.

That hasn’t stopped Conte from asking for Vidal once again, and it looks as though that wish will soon become a reality as Sport Mediaset reports talks with Barcelona over a contract termination are ongoing.

New Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has made it clear the Chilean is not part of his plans moving forward, and as a result he is expected to leave the Camp Nou in one way or another.

The Blaugrana are currently holding out hopes of receiving a transfer fee knowing full well that Inter want to land Vidal, but all signs point towards the midfielder being let go from this contract.

Vidal is hoping to receive a small payout as well, making it unclear how long talks will go on for.

La Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported the Chilean and Inter have already agreed on a two-year contract with an option for a third that would pay the midfielder €6 million a season.