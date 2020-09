Zlatan Ibrahimovic led AC Milan to an opening day 2-0 Serie A victory over 10-man Bologna at the Stadio San Siro.

The veteran made early Rossoneri dominance count as he rose to meet a Theo Hernandez cross and head into the bottom corner. Early in the second half, Ibrahimovic doubled his tally from the penalty spot after Ismael Bennacer was clipped, rifling into the top corner.