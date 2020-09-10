AC Milan complete Tonali signing

AC Milan have completed the signing of Sandro Tonali from Brescia.

Tonali had been heavily linked with a move to Inter until Antonio Conte’s side sought to prioritise other options, allowing the Rossoneri to step in as favourites for his signature in recent weeks.

“AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Sandro Tonali from Brescia Calcio on loan with the option to make the deal permanent,” Milan said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

“The player will wear the number 8 jersey.”

Both Ivan Gazidis and Paolo Maldini expressed their delight with the signing upon its completion.

“We are excited to welcome Sandro to the Rossoneri family,” Maldini said.

“As a talented, young midfielder he will not only embrace the values of AC Milan but also make a significant contribution to the future success of the club.”