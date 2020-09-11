AC Milan forward completes permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt

Andre Silva has joined German club Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent basis after spending three years on the books of AC Milan.

The Portuguese international scored twice in 25 Serie A appearances for the Rossoneri but found more success in loan spells at Sevilla and Die Adler.

“AC Milan announces the transfer of the player Andre Miguel Valente da Silva to Eintracht Frankfurt on a permanent deal,” read a statement on the official club website.

“The Club wishes him all the best in his future endeavours and thanks him for his professionalism.”

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic revealed his delight in the acquisition of Silva, who signed a four-year contract with the Bundesliga team.

“It was not for nothing that he was the second best striker in the Bundesliga after the restart,” Bobic said on the club’s official website.

“He is a young and flexible attacker who, at 24 years of age, still has development potential.

“We are convinced that we can take him to an even higher level here in Frankfurt and we are pleased that we have tied a strong striker to us until summer 2023.”