AC Milan Player Ratings: Hakan-tastic

AC Milan won 3-2 against Bodo/Glimt in the third qualifying round of the Europa League and where Hakan Calhanoglu continued his fine run of form, scoring twice and grabbing an assist.

The Rossoneri went 1-0 down when Kasper Junker slotted past Gianluigi Donnarumma. Milan hit back almost immediately through a wonder strike from Calhanoglu.

Milan got their second of the game through Lorenzo Colombo who scored on his first start for the club, before the Turkish international got his second goal of the game with a volley on the edge of the box.

Bodo/Glimt fought back thanks to a terrific strike from Jens Hauge to keep the Rossoneri on edge until the death.

Calhanoglu is continuing his fine form and now has nine goals and seven assists in his last 14 games.