AC Milan Player Ratings: Zlat-attack

AC Milan won 2-0 against Bologna in the opening round of the 2020/21 Serie A season and Zlatan Ibrahimovic was at his very best when he bagged a brace for the Rossoneri.

Following a delightful cross into the box from Theo Hernandez, the Swede towered above the Bologna defence to put Milan into the lead. The 38-year-old showed a lot more though with his link-up play and held the ball up well.

He doubled his tally and Milan’s following an emphatic penalty when Ismael Bennacer was fouled in the box by Riccardo Orsolini.

Ibrahimovic was crucial in Milan’s change in form following his return in January 2020 and continued that form tonight with a delightful performance.