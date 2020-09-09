AC Milan ready to cash in on Paqueta as Lyon interest intensifies

Champions League Semi-Finalists Lyon are closing in on a deal for AC Milan midfielder Lucas Paqueta, as the Rossoneri are ready to cut their losses.

The 23-year-old arrived at the Stadio San Siro in a high-profile €35 million deal from Brazilian champions Flamengo in January 2019, but has struggled for consistency in Serie A.

It appears that Milan have finally run out of patience with the attacking midfielder and are considering a €20m bid submitted by Lyon, according to Corriere della Sera.

Milan are currently weighing up the offer and are thought to be open to offloading Paqueta for that price, it is expected that an additional €2-3m will definitely secure the green light for Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Brazil international Paqueta has struggled to impress coach Stefano Pioli and found himself increasingly marginalised in the latter half of last season.

Indeed, the Rio de Janeiro native has only netted once in 44 appearances for Milan since his arrival last year, scoring in a 3-0 Serie A victory over Cagliari in February 2019.