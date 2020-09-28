AC Milan ready to challenge Barcelona for Norwich defender

AC Milan have entered the race to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, amidst interest from Barcelona.

The Englishman starred for the Canaries in the Premier League last season, despite the club finishing bottom, and his form has attracted interest from across Europe.

According to the Daily Mail, Milan remain focused on a deal for Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier, but as negotiations continue the Rossoneri have eyed up Aarons as an alternative.

Norwich have already rejected a €22 million bid from Barcelona for the 20-year-old, whilst Bayern Munich have also shown an interest in the defender, who played a key role in the East Anglian club’s march to the Championship title in 2019.

Meanwhile, Milan may face competition within Serie A as Roma are also believed to have enquired about Aarons’ availability.

The England U21 international has spent his entire senior career at Norwich and made 86 appearances for the club, netting three times.