AC Milan set to land Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid on loan

Brahim Diaz is expected to have his AC Milan medical within the next 24 hours as he is set to join from Real Madrid on loan.

The Rossoneri have been busy this week after extending Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract and wrapping up a deal for Brescia’s Sandro Tonali, but it doesn’t look like things will end there.

Sky Sport Italia states Diaz will join Milan on loan from Real Madrid, though contrary to previous reports, there will be no option to buy.

It was believed the Rossoneri would have the option to make the move permanent, with Los Blancos having a counter-option, but it appears the two sides have agreed to meet later on to discuss those details.

The 21-year-old joined Real Madrid from Manchester City for €17 million in January 2019.

However playing time has been hard to come by for Diaz, as he was limited to just 10 appearances in all competitions for Los Merengues.