AC Milan short in defence after Duarte tests positive for COVID-19

AC Milan have announced that defender Leo Duarte has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Brazilian is currently in home isolation after featuring in the Rossoneri’s first Serie A match against Bologna on Monday.

“AC Milan announce that the player Leo Duarte tested positive after the swab tests the players carried out yesterday and was promptly placed in home quarantine,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The other members of the group have all tested negative.”

Duarte’s absence poses some problems for coach Stefano Pioli ahead of Milan’s Europa League third qualifying round match against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

Alessio Romagnoli remains out meaning that Simone Kjaer and Matteo Gabbia will start in the centre of defence with Davide Calabria at right-back and Theo Hernandez at left-back.