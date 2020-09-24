AC Milan v Bodø/Glimt: Official line-ups

AC Milan welcome Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt to the Stadio San Siro for their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

The Rossoneri were dealt a blow just hours before the game as Zlatan Ibrahimovic was diagnosed with coronavirus which means he will have to sit out Thursday evening’s tie.

That means a start for 18-year-old Lorenzo Colombo, who is supported in the Milan attack by Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu and Alexis Saelemaekers.

Milan: Donnarunmma; Calabria, Kjær, Gabbia, Theo Hernández; Bennacer, Kessie; Castillejo, Çalhano?lu, Saelemaekers; Colombo

Bodø/Glimt: Haikin; Sampsted, Lode, Moe, Björkan; Fet, Berg, Saltnes; Zinckernagel, Junker, Hauge.