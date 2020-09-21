AC Milan v Bologna: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After starting their season with a European win last Thursday, AC Milan aim to do likewise in their Serie A opener when they take on Bologna at San Siro.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessié, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Ibrahimovic.

Unavailable: Castillejo, Leo Duarte, Musacchio, Paquetá.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Danilo, Denswil, Dijks; Poli, Dominguez; Orsolini, Soriano, Sansone; Santander.

Unavailable: Bani, Schouten.

KEY STATISTICS

– AC Milan have won eight of their last nine Serie A matches against Bologna (D1), including the most recent three.

– AC Milan have won each of their last four Serie A home games against Bologna – among teams currently in Serie A, only against Cagliari are the Rossoneri on a longer such streak (15).

– AC Milan and Bologna will face each other in the first matchday of a Serie A season for the third time – the Rossoneri won in 1998, while the Rossoblu won in 2008.

– AC Milan have lost their opening game in each of the last two Serie A seasons, while they have never previously lost in three consecutive seasons in the top flight.

– Bologna have won just one of their last 10 opening games of a Serie A campaign – 1-0 v Crotone in 2016 (D4 L5).

– AC Milan are currently unbeaten in their last 12 games in Serie A (W9 D3), while they last went 13 without defeat in the competition in April 2013.

– Only Atalanta (47 points and 55 goals) have picked up more points and netted more goals than AC Milan (45 points and 47 goals) in Serie A in 2020.

– Bologna have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 33 games in Serie A – the longest such run in the competition’s history.

– Since Serie A resumed in June, AC Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu has been involved in more goals than any other player in Serie A (14 goals – six goals and eight assists).

– In opening games of the season within the top five European leagues, AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been involved in 14 goals in 15 such appearances (10 goals and four assists).

– Bologna’s Nicola Sansone has netted four goals against AC Milan in Serie A (including one in the league last season) – against no other side has he scored more in the competition.