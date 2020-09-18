Atalanta coach wants Barcelona defender

Atalanta are reportedly interesting in bringing Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo to Bergamo after he was requested by Coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

The 24-year-old has not been able to take the place of Jordi Alba in the Blaugrana starting line-up and he could earn more playing opportunities with La Dea.

TuttoMercatoWeb reports that Atalanta coach Gasperini has taken a keen interest in Junior Firpo and he believes that he could be of use at left wing-back.

The player born in the Dominican Republic might face competition from German international Robin Gosens in that position, but the 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from La Dea in the summer, with Premier League side Leicester City having shown some interest.

Junior Firpo played 23 competitive matches for Barcelona during the 2019/20 season, scoring a goal and providing two assists.

The Dominican Republican also faced Italian opposition in the Champions League that season, playing in a 2-1 victory against Inter and featuring in both legs against Napoli in the Round of 16.