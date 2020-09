Papu Gomez delivered his second man of the match performance from as many games in this Serie A season to inspire his Atalanta side to a 4-1 win away to Lazio on Wednesday evening.

With a goal and two assists to his name on Saturday, the No.10 scored twice in Rome to help La Dea to their second win of the campaign, and the second game in which they’ve scored four times.

What did you think of the performance? Have your say by voting below.