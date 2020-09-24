Balotelli closing in on Genoa move

Mario Balotelli looks set to continue his playing career in Serie A with word that Genoa are set to sign the Italian to a one-year contract.

The 30-year-old remains under contract with Brescia, but he can leave the Rondinelle on a free transfer after their relegation to Serie B last campaign.

Balotelli’s time with Brescia was rocky at best, but La Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Carlo Laudisa reports he looks set to continue his career with Genoa.

The Grifone will reportedly sign the striker to a one-year contract with the option for a further campaign.

Last season Balotelli managed just five goals in 19 appearances for Brescia.