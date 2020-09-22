Blend of youth and experience gives AC Milan winning start

AC Milan picked up where they left off last season to brush Bologna aside in a 2-0 victory in their Serie A opener on Monday.

A Zlatan Ibrahimovic brace, via a header and a well-struck penalty, saw the Rossoneri ease to victory at the Stadio San Siro, as Stefano Pioli’s young guns earned a first opening day victory in three seasons.

Milan came into the match off the back of 12 league games unbeaten following the restart in June and made a winning start to the new season with relative ease.

Young Milan have the ingredients for success

Aside from Ibrahimovic and Simon Kjaer, none of Milan’s starting line up or substitutes were over 30 and Ante Rebic looked a veteran at 27.

Coach Stefano Pioli has fashioned an exciting young team full of energy and determination to make their mark on Serie A, buoyed by momentum built in the latter half of the last season.

With renewed optimism in the red and black half of Milan, the Diavolo’s fine display in their Serie A opener suggests a strong season is in store, whilst the foundations of a long-term project have been laid. Exciting times may be around the corner at the Stadio San Siro.

Ibrahimovic shows no signs of slowing down

Approaching his 39th birthday, Ibrahimovic remains evergreen and made his mark early on in this Serie A campaign. The powerful Swede was involved in everything and led from the front, providing both of Milan’s goals and coming close to a third.

Towering over the defence to nod home in the first half, before firing beyond Lukasz Skorupsku from the spot, Ibrahimovic showed his importance to this youthful Rossoneri side and put to bed any suggestions that time would catch up with him this campaign.

The prolific striker has now scored in 22 different seasons and looks well-placed to lead this Milan side to a positive campaign.