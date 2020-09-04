Burdisso: Serie A clubs could afford four Cristiano Ronaldos

Retired Argentinian defender Nicolas Burdisso believes that modifying football stadiums in Italy will help Serie A clubs afford the best players in the world again like Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and he was also satisfied with the quality of football in the league after the Coronavirus outbreak.

Italian football does not have the worldwide appeal or financial clout that it had in the 1980s and 90s but the Boca Juniors sporting director is convinced that it can become the best league in the world again.

“After the lockdown, Serie A was undoubtedly the best league, with different types of football on show,” Burdisso told Corriere dello Sport.

“There is a path that Italian football must face quickly and that is to improve some structures. Once completed, he will be able to afford not just one Ronaldo, but two, three, four Ronaldos.”

Burdisso spent many years playing in Serie A, representing Inter, Roma, Genoa, and Torino in the 2000s and 2010s.