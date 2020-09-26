Cagliari v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio begin their 2020/21 Serie A campaign with a visit to Sardinia to face Cagliari on Saturday evening.

The hosts head into the game buoyed by the signing of Diego Godin and off the back of last week’s 1-1 draw away to Sassuolo.

The Biancocelesti are unbeaten in 12 Serie A games against the Rossoblu, while Cagliari hope to avoid a repeat of last season’s equivalent fixture where they led until the 93rd minute before losing out to two injury time goals.

Cagliari: Cragno; Farago, Klavan, Walukiewicz, Lykogiannis; Nandez, Marin, Rog; Sottil, Simeone, Pedro

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Alberto, Marusic; Correa, Immobile.