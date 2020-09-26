Cagliari v Lazio: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio kickstart their Serie A season on Saturday evening (18:00) when they make the trip to Sardinia to take on Cagliari.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Cagliari (4-3-3): Cragno; Zappa, Walukiewicz, Godin, Lykogiannis; Mandez, Marin, Rog; Sottil, Simeone, Joao Pedro.

Unavailable: Ciocci, Pereiro, Cerri, Ceppitelli, Carbone.

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Marusic; Correa, Immobile.

Unavailable: Vavro, Lulic, Proto, Felipe, Muriqi, Lukaku.

KEY STATISTICS

– Lazio are unbeaten in their last 12 Serie A games against Cagliari (W10 D2): their last defeat was back in May 2013, a 1-0 win for the Rossoblù with Daniele Dessena netting the winner.

– Both teams have scored in the last five Serie A matches between Cagliari and Lazio, a total of 17 goals (3.4 per match).

– Cagliari have lost their last two Serie A home games against Lazio; they have never lost three in a row against the Biancocelesti in the top flight.

– The last time Cagliari avoided defeat in both of their first two Serie A games of the season was in 2011/12 – the Sardinians could also draw two in their first two top flight games for the first time since 1981/82.

– When starting their season away from home, Lazio have won their last two matches (at Sampdoria in 2019 and Atalanta in 2016); they’ve never won more consecutive such matches on the road.

– Cagliari faced the most shots in the first Serie A game this season of any of the 14 teams to feature (33, nine on the target) and they also had the lowest possession figure (32.4%).

– The match played in Sardinia between Cagliari and Lazio in December 2019 was the only match in the 2019/20 Serie A season in which a team overturned a deficit and won a match via two goals in the 90th minute (93rd from Luis Alberto and 98th from Caicedo).

– Cagliari striker Giovanni Simeone could find the net in each of his first two Serie A games of a season for the first time in his career – the Argentine has scored three goals against Lazio; only against Torino has he found the net more times in Serie A (4).

– Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has scored eight goals in 10 Serie A matches against Cagliari, including the first of 135 goals in the Italian top flight (in August 2012 with Genoa).

– Ciro Immobile has scored six goals in his last seven Serie A matches in his first appearance that season, including a brace in the first game of last season against Sampdoria.