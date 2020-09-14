Cagliari: We are doing all that we can to sign Godin from Inter

Cagliari sporting director Pierluigi Carta confirmed the Sardinian side are doing all that they can to sign Diego Godin from Inter.

The 34-year-old only joined the Nerazzurri last summer on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid, but it appears coach Antonio Conte has told the Uruguayan he is not in his plans moving forward.

As a result La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Godin and Inter are reportedly close to agreeing terms on a contract termination, with Carta making it clear Cagliari want to land the defender.

“The deal for Godin is very much alive, we are doing all that we can to bring him to Cagliari,” he told reporters at the introductory press conference for Gabriele Zappa and Riccardo Sottil.

“If we are able to sign him, we’ll be happy because we are trying to build a side that has experience and youth. He is an important player so it is a complex deal.

“Inter also holds all the card when it comes to [Radja] Nainggolan so we’ll see at the end of the session, but we won’t take a step that is longer than our legs.

“If there is a deal to be made at the end of the window we will look at everything.”

Last season Godin netted two goals in 36 appearances for Inter.