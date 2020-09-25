Cassano: Juventus shouldn’t sign Chiesa

Antonio Cassano doesn’t think that Juventus should continue their pursuit of Federico Chiesa.

The Italian champions have stepped up their interest in the Fiorentina winger recently, but the ex-forward doesn’t see where he’d fit in Turin.

“Where would Juve put him?” Cassano questioned on Sky Sport Italia.

“I wouldn’t make a big investment to then not play him.

“They’re already covered on the flanks, I think Juventus need other players like a defender and an alternative for [Alvaro] Morata.”

Cassano was then asked to pick between two former teammates in Andrea Pirlo and Gennaro Gattuso.

“Rino is a better coach,” he said, “but Andrea as a player.

“I really like Gattuso’s inventiveness and his risks. He’s very aggressive.

“Pirlo was a phenomenon and now he’s lucky to already be driving a Ferrari.”