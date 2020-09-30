Commisso: Chiesa will be at Fiorentina to face Sampdoria

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso believes that Federico Chiesa will still be present when his squad host Sampdoria at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Friday evening.

Chiesa, who has been a member of the Viola’s senior squad since 2016, has been linked to several Serie A clubs since the transfer window opened in July, but he has yet to secure a move.

“I don’t want to talk about these things and I don’t know what’s going to happen either,” Commisso said when asked about Chiesa’s situation by Firenzeviola.it.

“There are some negotiations, but Chiesa will be there against Sampdoria.”

The 70-year-old gave a much more cryptic answer when pressed for details on the progression of negotiations to upgrade the club’s stadium.

“Since I bought Fiorentina I have received lots of letters from people who want to work for me,” he added.

“When the bread comes out all the ants go out to eat it, Rocco brought the bread. I don’t want to say anything against the municipality.”

Fiorentina look to bounce back from their late opening day defeat to Inter when they take on Sampdoria.