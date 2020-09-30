Conte: Hakimi offered Inter more options in attack

Inter coach Antonio Conte praised new arrival Achraf Hakimi for his impact in their 5-2 victory over Benevento in Serie A on Wednesday.

The summer signing from Real Madrid netted and provided an assist as the Nerazzurri secured a comprehensive victory at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito, whilst Romelu Lukaku’s brace and a Roberto Gagliardini strike completed the scoring.

However, Conte singled out Hakimi for his attacking threat from right-wing back, whilst also conceding that the Morocco international needed to work on his defensive game.

“Hakimi is a player with great potential and he was born to play across a five-man midfield and attack down the wing,” Conte declared in his post-match press conference.

“He must improve in defence but playing with three centre-backs will allow him to show his qualities. He was an important acquisition in the transfer market and whilst he must keep working hard, he had a big impact on the match today.

“I hope he can continue playing like this.”

The victory sees Inter take maximum points from their opening two Serie A matches, having secured a late 4-3 win over Fiorentina last time out.