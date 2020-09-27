Crotone v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Crotone’s return to the top flight didn’t go well last weekend and they’ll be out for a big improvement when they take on AC Milan at home on Sunday (18:00).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Crotone (3-5-2): Cordaz; Magallan, Marrone, Golemic; Rispoli, Eduardo, Cigarini, Zanellato, Molina; Simy, Messias.

Unavailable: Benali, Cuomo, Gigliotti, Riviere.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, T. Hernandez; Kessié, Bennacer; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Saelemaekers; Rebic.

Unavailable: Conti, Duarte, Ibrahimovic, Musacchio, Romagnoli.

KEY STATISTICS

– AC Milan are unbeaten in each of their four Serie A matches against Crotone (W3 D1).

– AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 13 Serie A games against newly-promoted teams (W8 D5), scoring in each of their last nine meetings – their last defeat was back in April 2018 against Benevento.

– AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 13 league games (W10 D3), the longest current run in Serie A; it’s the Rossoneri’s longest run since April 2013 (14 games).

– AC Milan have kept a clean sheet in their last two Serie A games; last keeping a clean sheet in more consecutive matches back in March 2018 (four).

– AC Milan have scored in each of their last 21 league games, with the Rossoneri last having a longer streak in the Italian top flight in March 2009 (22).

– Stefano Pioli has picked up 27 points in his first 15 Serie A away matches as Milan boss; the only Rossoneri coach to have collected more points (31) in his first 15 matches away from home in the three-point per win era was Massimiliano Allegri.

– AC Milan will meet a Calabrian team within the first two matchdays of a single Serie A season only for the second time; the other instance was also against Crotone in the first match of 2017/18 (a 3-0 win).

– AC Milan are the team against which Luca Cigarini has scored the most goals in Serie A (two, level with Inter), scoring with Napoli and Atalanta. His next appearance in Serie A will be his 350th in the competition.