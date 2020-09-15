Everton interested in Torino defender Bremer

Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer has reportedly become a transfer target for English Premier League side Everton.

The Granata have been active in the transfer market since appointing Marco Giampaolo as their coach, and some defenders are expected to be sold, giving the Toffees a chance to capitalise on the Toro squad revolution.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, as many as three defenders could leave Torino, with Armando Izzo likely to join Roma, Lyanco possibly leaving Serie A for Sporting CP in Portugal, and Everton is likely to sign Bremer.

The Granata have already signed full-backs Ricardo Rodriguez from AC Milan and Mergim Vojvoda from Standard Liege as well as box-to-box midfielder Karol Linetty from Sampdoria and they are also battling with Fiorentina to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira.

Everton, who are coached by former AC Milan and Napoli tactician Carlo Ancelotti, got their 2020/21 Premier League campaign off to a positive start by defeating Tottenham 1-0, who have former Inter coach Jose Mourinho as their manager.