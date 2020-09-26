EXCLUSIVE – Krause: Cutting ties with Juventus was easy, my granddaughter now has Parma gear

New Parma president Kyle Krause had no problems turning his back on his support of Juventus to take the reins at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

The American had been a fan of the Old Lady until the opportunity to buy the Crociati arose.

Having admitted to previously being a Bianconeri fan, Krause opened up about his change of allegiances in an exclusive interview with Forza Italian Football.

“It may sound odd but no,” Krause responded when asked if it was hard to suddenly switch sides.

“As an American, it wasn’t that my father and nonno and that followed Juve. I was the one that followed them and my kids did because of me.

“My granddaughter used to have a Juventus jersey, but now she’s got her Parma gear. It’s easier when they’re under two years old to switch their allegiance, you just have to put something new in their closet.

“So the passion wasn’t as generational [as it can be in Italy] so to walk away from Juve was a little easier, which maybe doesn’t sound very European because of how people here grow up.”