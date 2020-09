Gaetano Castrovilli’s late winner was enough to earn Fiorentina a deserved 1-0 victory over Torino in the curtain-raising fixture of the 2020/21 Serie A season on Saturday.

La Viola struggled to get past Toro goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu and had a goal disallowed, but they eventually made the breakthrough when the midfielder tapped in the first goal of the new campaign with 12 minutes remaining.