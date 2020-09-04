Fiorentina defender could replace Kolarov at Roma

Cristiano Biraghi is reportedly a target for Roma as they search for a replace for Aleksandar Kolarov, whose transfer to Inter should be made official in a matter of days.

The Serbian veteran will be leaving the Giallorossi after three years, and he could potentially be replaced by the 28-year-old Fiorentina left-back, who spent the 2019/20 season on loan with the Nerazzurri.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Roma are evaluating the possibility of signing Biraghi for the 2020/21 season but it has not been confirmed if this will be another loan deal or if he will be bought outright from the Gigliati.

Biraghi played 26 times in Serie A throughout the 2019/20 campaign, but he eventually lost his place in the starting line-up to Ashley Young, who had arrived from Manchester United in January.

The 28-year-old has become a part of the Italian national team since Roberto Mancini took charge in 2018 and he scored once in seven matches.