Fiorentina striker Kouame: I could have gone to the Premier League

Christian Kouame has said that he was close to a transfer to the Premier League but he is glad that Fiorentina brought him to Tuscany.

The 22-year-old was expected to join Crystal Palace in January but a knee injury sustained while on international duty with the Ivory Coast Under-23 team in November 2019 had put a halt to that transfer.

Despite that, Fiorentina still acquired the forward from Genoa in the 2020 winter transfer window for loan deal worth €1 million and an obligation to be bought outright for €11 million.

“I could have gone to the Premier League, but evidently, Florence was in my destiny and I am very happy to be here now,” Kouame told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I think that my knee injury was a sign of fate.”

Kouame has featured in eight Serie A matches since his arrival from Genoa in January, scoring once and providing two assists.