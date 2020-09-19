Fiorentina v Torino: Official Line-Ups

Fiorentina welcome Torino to the Stadio Artemio Franchi for the first match of the 2020/21 Serie A season.

Fiorentina have lost only one of their last seven matches against Torino in Serie A, and are unbeaten in 30 home Serie A games when facing the Granata with only Bologna’s 32-game home unbeaten run against Genoa between 1931 and 1989 surpassing this.

Fiorentina have conceded 109 goals in Round 1 of the Serie A season, more than any side, and have won only one of their last four opening day games.

Fiorentina: Dragowski: Milenkovic, Ceccherini, Caceres; Chiesa, Duncan, Castrovilli, Bonaventura, Biraghi; Ribery, Kouame

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, Bremer, Nkoulou, Ansaldi; Meitè, Rincon, Linetty; Berenguer; Belotti, Zaza