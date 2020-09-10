Florenzi set to join Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign Italian Alessandro Florenzi.

The Champions League finalists have been desperate to sign a right-back this transfer window but Arsenal’s reluctance to sell Hector Bellerin has seen them turn their attention to the versatile Roma player.

Gianluca Di Marzio, Sky Sport Italia and TuttoMercatoWeb have all reported that Florenzi will join PSG imminently.

Florenzi will join the French champions on an initial loan deal, though the club will have the option to make the move permanent.

The 29-year-old spent the second half of 2019/20 on loan with Spanish side Valencia and had only just returned to the Italian capital.